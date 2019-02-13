Director Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly known as RGV, has finally announced the release date of Lakshmi's NTR teaser and made it clear that he is not responsible for the tears of NT Rama Rao's fans.

Ram Gopal Varma has recently released several stills and a first look video and couple of songs from his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR. These promos have not only struck a chord with the viewers but also made them wait on their toes for the release of the teaser and trailer of the movie, which is based on the book penned by late NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi.

After the failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu, filmgoers were asking RGV about the release date of Lakshmi's NTR teaser and trailer. Responding to them, he tweeted on Tuesday, "Trailer of #LakshmisNTR releasing 14 th feb 9.27 AM and Theatrical Trailer will release on Feb 22nd with Mahanayakudu ..So whoever comes to the theatre to see Mahanayakudu can see the trailer of #LakshmisNTR."

On Wednesday morning, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to announce the time of its teaser launch. He tweeted in Telugu, "Fearless fans of NTR, a true fan of a backpack, keep on worshiping Anjaneyaswamy in the nearby town tomorrow morning. 9:27 AM Your forthcoming Lakshmi's NTR teaser is going to be live. I am not responsible for your tears. #LakshmisNTR."

The failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu has boosted RGV's confidence about the success of Lakshmi's NTR. He recently tweeted, "Main theatrical trailer of #LakshmisNTR will release on a date depending upon when #Mahanayakudu release date will be announced only because of technical psychological and much above all emotional reasons."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Release date of #LakshmisNTR trailer will be announced the moment when the release date of #Mahanayakudu is announced and this only because NTR from heaven instructed me to do so. NTR from heaven warned me to release the trailer of #LakshmisNTR within exactly 24 minutes of the official announcement of the release date of #Mahanayakudu."