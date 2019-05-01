Ram Gopal Varma has been ordered to delay the release of Lakshmi's NTR in the cinema halls across Andhra Pradesh by the Election Commission, which asked him to wait until further orders.

Lakshmi's NTR was released in theatres across the globe on March 31, but the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had got its release in Andhra Pradesh stalled by the High Court, claiming the film would influence the voters in the Assembly and Lok Sabh elections. Ram Gopal Varma was asked to release the film after the elections got over on April 11, but he has received a shock from the Election Commission.

After the Election Commission refused again, blocking the release of Lakshmi's NTR in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a copy of the court order and wrote: "For all those who are speculating how we are releasing Lakshmis NTR, please read these excerpts from the Honourable AP high court order."

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, told Ram Gopal Varma that Lakshmi's NTR should not be released as long as the model code of conduct is in force. The Election Commission has reportedly sent letters to all District Collectors and SPs to initiate action if there is violation.

Fans angered

This development has angered many fans of Ram Gopal Varma, who condemned the move of the Election Commission. A fan named Ravi Vallabhaneni (@ravivallabha) tweeted: "As per my understanding now it is for EC to act on this. However it forgot to act and is behaving like a puppet. Polling is over, hence movie can be released, doesn't this logic apply to an elected CM to discharge official duties?"

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had been facing a lot of criticism from the public for the last couple of days for declining permission to the press meet of Lakshmi's NTR in Vijayawada. Many were wondering over the reason for blocking Ram Gopal Varma from entering the city. Now, the order of the Election Commission is the answer for their questions.

Some followers of the TDP are happy with the order of the Election Commission. They expressed their anger against Ram Gopal Varma for damaging the image of the party.

JC Arthimalla‏ @ARTHIMALLA

Election Commission reaffirms #LakshmisNTR shouldn't be released in AP, Sent letter to all District Collectors and SPs to initiate action if there's violation Now @ysjagan got answer from EC about the mistake @RGVzoomin has been doing in past 2 days

VIJAYA SREE N‏ @LEOVSN

Why is RGV not placing the order dated 10.04.2019 of Election Commission of India which specifically said "you are hereby directed not to exhibit the film till further orders".under ehst authority he is maligning the TDP Govt &Chandra Babu.

It should mentioned that the Election Commission had also ordered the producer of Udyama Simham, the biopic Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), not to release the movie util further orders. It also stalled the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections should not be screened.