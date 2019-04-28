Lakshmi's NTR is finally set to hit the screens in Andhra Pradesh on May 1. Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has cancelled his plan to hold a press meet on road after he got a place in Hotel Ilapuram, Vijayawada.

Lakshmi's NTR was released in the cinema halls across the globe except Andhra Pradesh on March 29. The movie features AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in a bad light. Hence, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had approached the High Court, seeking an order to delay its release as it would affect voters in 2019 general elections. The HC had stalled the film temporarily till the poll gets over.

The polling for Lok Sabha and Assembly was held in Andhra Pradesh on April 11. Everyone in the state was excited to know the release date of Lakshmi's NTR. Ram Gopal Varma announced on Twitter on April 26 that it would hit the screens on May 1. He tweeted, Finally #LakshmisNTR is now releasing on MAY 1ST in ANDHRA PRADESH. Come watch the conspiracies that happened behind NTR's back."

Hours later, Ram Gopal Varma announced to hold a press meet at Novotel Hotel in Vijayawada at 4.00 pm on Sunday. The director tweeted, "Press meet of #LakshmisNTR tmrw sunday the 28 th in Vijayawada at 4 pm in Novotel hotel. Film releasing MAY 1ST."

But Ram Gopal Varma was later got to know that the management of Novotel Hotel in Vijayawada declined to accommodate place for the press meet of Lakshmi's NTR. The irked filmmaker tweeted in Telugu, saying that he would hold this press meet on a road near NTR circle. He gave an open invitation to all the true friends of NTR and the people who love the late legendary actor-turned-politician.

Finally, Ram Gopal Varma managed to get a place in Hotel Ilapuram for the press meet of Lakshmi's NTR. He tweeted, "Hotels in Vijaywada are being warned not to accommodate #LakshmisNTR team.. First Hotel Novotel has cancelled us and now Hotel Ilapuram .This after they have been paid in advance.. The people in power should understand that one can misuse power to delay,but no one can stop truth."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Ready to be front stabbed in telling the back stabbing truth of #LakshmisNTR. Am boarding spice jet now. Landing in Vijaywada in one hour by 11.30. Reaching Ilapuram Hotel by 12.30."