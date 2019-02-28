Director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has opened up on the rumours about the pre-release business of Lakshmi's NTR and said the reports about the price of its distribution rights are false.

It was reported that all eyes are set on Lakshmi's NTR after the failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu at the box office. Its interesting promos have doubled the viewers' curiosity and expectations from the film and made them eagerly wait for its release. Ram Gopal Varma was said to be eyeing March 15 to launch the movie in the cinema halls.

It was also reported that the huge hype surrounding it had generated good demand for the theatrical rights of Lakshmi's NTR. The makers had already struck a deal with a distribution house, which acquired its rights for all the regions for a whopping price of Rs 9 crore. This was said to be a very high price considering its low budget and newbies in its lead cast.

After reading these rumours, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to clear the air surrounding the pre-release business of Lakshmi's NTR. The director tweeted, "Note on Lakshmi's NTR distribution rights: There are no truths in the news that the rights of Lakshmi's NTR are worth something ... GV films, RGV and Rakesh Reddy will update on it soon."

In his next post, Ram Gopal Varma went on to provide the contact number of producers Rakesh Reddy to make things easier for media. He tweeted, "Lakshmi's NTR Note. There are no truth in the news that anyone who has bought the rights to distribution is going to be expensive ... GV films, RGV Rakesh Reddy will update the price of anyone. Do not believe rumors. Rakesh +919686319999 for details"

Lakshmi's NTR is a biopic on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao and it is based on the book written by NTR's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. The movie explores the last days of the late legendary actor's life which were filled with controversy and chaos. P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty and Sritej are playing the lead roles in the movie. The makers are yet announce its release date.