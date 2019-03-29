The full movie of Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR was allegedly leaked on torrent sites on its opening day. The free download of its pirated copy is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Lakshmi's NTR, which is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies, has become the victim of piracy, even before its afternoon show on the first day got over. Some miscreants allegedly recorded the full movie during its screening in cinema halls and later released it on a notorious website, which has incurred huge losses to several filmmakers and distributors in the past.

The notorious gang offers six different prints of the full movie of Lakshmi's NTR ranging between 2.3 GB and 200 MB for free download on its website. The movie is said to have poor production values. Since its pirated copy is a theatre print, it is going to be even worse viewing experience due to its poor audio and video quality.

Ram Gopal Varma has suffered a severe setback with back-to-back to failures in recent years. His last venture Officer starring Akkineni Nagarjuna struggled to collect a share of Rs 1 crore in its lifetime. After seeing its pathetic collection, many in the film industry felt that his directorial career is almost ended. But he has pinned a lot of hopes on Lakshmi's NTR, which is expected to bring back his fallen glory.

Lakshmi's NTR is a controversial biopic on the life of late actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao. The movie has been creating ripples in the media ever since Ram Gopal Varma announced it. Its promos have generated a lot of curiosity and many viewers are eagerly waiting for its release, which was delayed due to some reasons.

When Lakshmi's NTR was ready for release, the Telugu Desam Party movie the High Court (HC), seeking a ban on its release. The HC issued an order stalling its release till the assembly elections are over in Andhra Pradesh except which the film has hit the screens everywhere on March 29 and getting a good response.

Lakshmi's NTR has struck a chord with almost all the film-goers and got positive reviews. The movie has received good opening and the word of mouth is expected to boost its collection at the box office on the following days. But the pirated copy is now posing a big threat for its business. Since it is not released in Andhra Pradesh, many viewers, who can't wait, may resort to download the full movie freely online.

We at International Business Times, India are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.