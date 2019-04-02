Lakshmi's NTR continues to rock the US box office with its collection crossing $250,000 mark in five days. This is the first movie of Ram Gopal Varma to achieve this feat in the country.

Lakshmi's NTR was premiered in 125 screens across the US on Thursday and opened to very good response everywhere. The movie was successful in impressing the viewers in the country and a strong word of mouth helped the movie make a decent collection at the US box office over the weekend.

Lakshmi's NTR collected a total of $243,720 gross at the US box office in the first weekend and it is highest earning for a film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. PaniPuri‏ tweeted, "#LakshmIsNTR #USA Gross Premieres-$90,770 Day1-$68,202 Day2-$60,005 Day3-$24,744 Total Gross-$243,720. #SUPERHIT."

The biopic of late actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao, which is inspired by Lakshmi Parvathi's book, witnessed a steep decline in its collection on Monday. But the offers on ticket prices helped it show growth on Tuesday. As per early estimates, Lakshmi's NTR has surpassed $250,000 mark at the US box office on its fifth day and Ram Gopal Varma has confirmed it on Twitter by releasing a poster.

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most successful directors down south. But of late, he has suffered a big setback with back-to-back failures. There was little scope for his movies to perform at the ticket counters in the US. However, Lakshmi's NTR has surprised everyone with its good collection at the US box office and the credit for this success goes to the subject of the film more than his work.

Lakshmi's NTR has been jointly directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju and produced by Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri. P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty, Sritej and Aningi Rajasekhar have essayed the roles of NT Rama Rao, Lakshmi Parvathi, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Rama Subba Reddy, respectively, in the movie.