Lakshmi Menon has reinstated her stand on entering Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. Her recent comments had met with a mixed response when she claimed that she was not interested to clean toilets and dishes of others.

"I am not participating in BIGG BOSS show I am not going to be washing plates and cleaning toilets of others for now and never and also fighting on camera in the name of a show I hope hereafter nobody comes up with speculations of me going to some shit show," she said recently.

A section of netizens objected to her comments and reminded her that cleaning toilets or dishes are not low jobs. "Some people might like the show, some might not. I personally do not like the show due to various reasons. I wash my own plates and clean my toilet at my house. It's just that I don't want to do that in front of a camera," she said in her latest video.

Meanwhile, she is returning to acting with Prabhu Deva's Yung Mung Sung and an untitled flick with Gautam Karthik.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is going on air on 4 October. Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Rio Raj, Aajeedh, Vel Murugan, Anu Mohan, Jithan Ramesh, Rekha, Suresh, Aari, Gabriella, Sanam Shetty, VJ Archana, Aranthangi Nisha, Balaji Murugadoss, and model Somashekhar are the contestants who are said to be entering the house.