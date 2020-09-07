The pictures of Sandy with Kamal Haasan on the sets of the fourth season of Vijay TV's Bigg Boss Tamil show are garnering the attention of the fans. The choreographer-actor himself has posted photos on his Facebook page.

Sandy claims that Kamal Haasan is his inspiration and posted the pics with the caption, "

It's an immense pleasure to work with Kamal Haasan Sir !! Ulaga Nayagan For a Reason !!

His profound knowledge and love for CINEMA is something that I always wonder and look upto A True Inspirational Person sir Neenga

@ikamalhaasan @monkeyheadatwork Director ❤️❤️ @pradeepmilroy

@vijaytelevision

Chikku bukku chikku bukku BIGGBOSS

[sic]"

Sandy was one of the finalists and runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The multifaceted talent has now choreographed the promo featuring Kamal Haasan.

The second teaser of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was released a few days ago. It has met with a good response.

Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is expected to take off in October 2020. The channel is yet to announce the launch date.

Going by the reports, the channel has approached a couple of celebrities. Ramya Pandian, Sunainaa, Athulya Ravi, Vidyulekha Raman, Kiran Rathod, Pugazh and 'Cook With Comali' fame Shivangi are the popular personalities who have received calls from Vijay TV.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu took off on Sunday, 6 September. The Hindi version of the show is expected to go on air in October.