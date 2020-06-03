Nayanthara is one of the longest-surviving actresss in South India in the recent decade. Her smart ability to pick good scripts has helped her to stay in the film industry. More importantly, her professionalism has played a major role in its success.

Idhu Namma Aalu

The 35-year old has been a thorough professional and always ensured to put her personal issues aside when it comes to work. Nayan had proved it when she agreed to work with her ex-flame Simbu even after break-up.

Many years after their break-up, Nayanthara agreed to work with Simbu in Idhu Namma Aalu. Now, we might witness the actress doing a similar act again.

Movie with Ex-fiance

If the latest reports are to be believed, Nayanthara is likely to work ex-fiance Prabhu Deva. They were in love and on the verge of marriage. However, something went wrong and she came out of the relationship.

Reports say that Isari Ganesh and Prabhu Deva are reviving their Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja. The movie was launched with Vishal and Karthi in the leads to raise funds for the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building, a few years ago, but it did not materialise.

Now, Vishal is being dropped from the project and the script is being tweaked. Nayanthara might pair up with Karthi if she approves the movie. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Currently, Nayanthara has three movies – Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Mookuthi Amman and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal - in her kitty.