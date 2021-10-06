The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, where farmers were allegedly mowed down by a car on October 3, triggering a violent backlash.

Nine persons, including four farmers, were killed in the tragic incident that had erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on Thursday. The matter has been listed as 'violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to loss of life'.

Killing of farmers

Earlier, two apex court lawyers had written to the Chief Justice seeking a CBI probe into the matter under the supervision of the top court.

The letter, written by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C.S. Panda, said: "With regard to the seriousness of the killing of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, it is incumbent upon this Hon'ble Court to intervene in the matter as flashed in the press."

The lawyers had claimed that of late, violence has become the political culture of the country. The lawyers said that there is a need to protect the rule of law in 'violence-ravaged' Uttar Pradesh, which is evident from media reports.

The letter said the Lakhimpur Kheri incident calls for direction against the UP government and the concerned bureaucrats along with the 'law-breaking police' machinery under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home, so that the "cult of violence comes to a grinding halt".