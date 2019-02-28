Lady Gaga has finally broken her silence on the rumours regarding her alleged romance with Bradley Cooper.

Reportedly Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had an intimate connection during their beautiful performance at the Oscars last weekend. The performance apparently opened up the floodgates on rumours that the pair's intense friendship had tipped over to an actual romance.

It is being reported that Gaga and Cooper sang a touching rendition of Shallow from their Oscar-nominated film A Star is Born at the Academy Awards, but Gaga has said they wanted the audience to see love as that was the whole point of their performance.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel last night about the memorable duet, the star explained: "Yes, people saw love and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see.

"[Shallow] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time... When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."

Apparently, the 32-year-old singer and actress - who won the Best Original Song Oscar for Shallow - went on to point that like Cooper, she also had her "arms wrapped around" duet partner Tony Bennett over the past years.

"I'm an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job... fooled ya," she laughed.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper showcased a brilliant chemistry in the movie that caused fans to speculate on a real-life romance.

Lady Gaga went on to compliment Cooper - who directed and starred in the film - on his impressive musical talent, Gaga added: "Bradley is a musician. My favourite thing about the whole experience - I was so excited for everyone to see him sing live.

"In that moment when we started and he said, 'Tell me something, girl,' the audience started cheering and I was like, 'Yes Bradley! Keep going!'"

So, there you have it, the romance rumours can finally be put to rest.