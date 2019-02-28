Rumours surrounding Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper seems to refuse to die down. The two have been hounded by romance reports since they starred together in A Star Is Born.

Adding on, the 32-year-old singer's recent split from her fiancé Christian Carino also sparked rumours that the 44-year-old actor is leaving his girlfriend Irina Shayk for Gaga.

According to Woman's Day Australia, Bradley and the Shallow singer have developed a deep connection between them during the filming. An alleged source told the magazine: "It's no wonder Gaga and Bradley are sweeping up at the awards season. The chemistry between them on screen is very real. Bradley's girlfriend and Gaga's fiance felt sidelined even after filming wrapped with their over-thetop PDAS on the promotional trail. Christian couldn't live like that any more."

"It was obvious to him Gaga and Bradley weren't being honest with themselves about their feelings for one another. You can't help but think he got out before he was completely humiliated," the insider added.

"If I know Gaga, she'll have confessed her true feelings to Bradley by now. She's painfully honest and always has been," the source went on. "Bradley surely feels the same way about her. He's mesmerised by her – everyone can see it. Their cast and crew saw it years ago, as soon as they started first rehearsals. She is truly a unique, fascinating woman, so no one was surprised that he was enamoured with her right from the beginning."

"It's likely Bradley has asked Gaga to hide her true feelings for the rest of the awards season. He doesn't want to put Irina through the embarrassment – after all, she is the mother of his child," the magazine's insider stated. "But Bradley and Gaga both know feelings like this don't come along in many lifetimes, and they owe it to themselves to explore that."

However, this report seems to be false as the Russian supermodel has been very supportive of Bradley's acting career. Adding on, a source told Us Weekly that Irina is unbothered by their on-screen chemistry.

As for Bradley and irina's relationship, the two have been dating since 2015 and share daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

The 33-year-old supermodel had also revealed why the couple are extremely private about their personal life. She told Glamour UK: "I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great—but I think it's all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet."

"That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it," she added.