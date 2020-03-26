Lady Gaga has announced she is delaying the release of her new album 'Chromatica' amid coronavirus outbreak and feels this is not the right time to go ahead with the collection.

The announcement was made by the artist on her social media acounts like Instagram and Twitter.

The album was to be released on April 10, as per a report by CNN.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Lady Gaga said that after a lot of deliberation, she has made 'incredibly tough' decision to delay the release of Chromatica.

However, the next releasing date was not mentioned by the singer.

"I will announce a new 2020 reelase date soon", Gaga said.

The singer also said this is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while she agrees that creativity is one of the most important tools that we have to bring hope and comfort to each other in times like this.

Besides, the artist added that it just doesn't feel right to her to release the album with all that's going on during this global pandemic.

Lady Gaga's Vegas shows which were scheduled to take place from April 30-May 11 have als been postponed.

Stupid Love

Earlier this month, the singer released her new song, Stupid Love.

The music video of the song shows several tribes battling each other for dominance in a world faced by strife and troubles. pThe video begins with a note, "While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace , the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica"

For her excellent songs so far, the 33-year-old singer has received an Academy Award, three Brit Awards, one BAFTA Award and two Golden Globe Awards