Lady Gaga recently opened up about a dark period in her life after being raped. The Academy Award-winning singer/actress stated that she suffered a psychotic break and even chose to harm herself.

Apart from talking about Bradley Cooper in detail, Lady Gaga opened up about the time in her life when everything seemed far away to her.

Lady Gaga recently opened to Oprah Winfrey in her cover story for ELLE magazine in which she talked about having PTSD after surviving sexual assault as a teenager. The acclaimed singer said her Oscar win for A Star is Born song "Shallow" brought back pain, including the dark time of her life after being raped "repeatedly" at the age of 19.

"I was raped when I was 19 years old, repeatedly," Lady Gaga told to Oprah Winfrey. "I have been traumatized in a variety of ways by my career over the years from many different things, but I survived, and I've kept going. And when I looked at that Oscar, I saw pain. I don't know that anyone understood it when I said it in the room, but I understood it."

Lady Gaga has succeeded in her life as a singer and a musician but that does not mean that the past has stopped traumatizing her. She revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she still has PTSD as well as chronic pain.

"Neuropathic pain trauma response is a weekly part of my life. I'm on medication; I have several doctors. This is how I survive."

Lady Gaga's inspiring words for everyone

Lady Gaga faced such dark time at a very tender age but the tough time in her life helped in her shaping her future. She went on to say to Oprah that whoever is going through such ordeal should understand that they can survive this battle and even they can win an Oscar.

"I would also beckon to anyone to try, when they feel ready, to ask for help. And I would beckon to others that if they see someone suffering, to approach them and say, 'Hey, I see you. I see that you're suffering, and I'm here. Tell me your story.'"

Talking about having PTSD and how she overcame everything and became what she always dreamed of, shows why Lady Gaga is one of the most inspiring icons of this generation. By opening up about her dark time, the 33-year-old Gaga has given a platform for other young girls who are facing the same ordeal in their day-to-day life.