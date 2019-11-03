After winning accolades for her performance and singing in Bradley Cooper-starrer A Star Is Born, Academy-Award winning singer Lady Gaga is going to star in Ridley Scott's upcoming murder drama about the Gucci family fashion dynasty — mainly the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

As per a report by Deadline, Lady Gaga will star in a film about the murder of fashion giant Maurizio Gucci as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was found guilty of ordering to murder her husband in a full-mafia-style.

Lady Gaga has always been coined as a style icon by her fans and it would be amazing to see her portraying the role of one of the most famous American women of this time.

Patrizia Reggiani's trial and aftermath:

Patrizia Reggiani was married to Maurizio Gucci for more than 12 years, after which Maurizio left Patrizia for a younger woman. The couple got married in 1973 and officially got divorced in 1991. As part of their marriage settlement, Patrizia collected the equivalent of $500,000 annually as alimony.

As per several reports, Patrizia was arrested on January 31, 1997, and in 1998 was convicted of arranging the killing of her husband. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison. In addition to this, her trial caught media attention because of the popularity of the brand associated with the case and the nature of the murder. As per an old report from The New York Times, several people even started to refer Patrizia Reggiani as The Black Widow.

Patrizia Reggiani was later released from the prison in 2016 after serving 18 years. Her sentence was cut short due to time off for her good behaviour.

As of now, the details of the Ridley Scott's next movie featuring Lady Gaga are not yet revealed. It would be interesting to see who is going to play the role of Maurizio Gucci. The acclaimed director is currently busy with his yet another period drama titled The Last Duel starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.