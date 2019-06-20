Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly parted ways and ended their four-year-long relationship. As per a recent report, the online dating rumours between Bradley and Lady Gaga were reportedly difficult for the acclaimed model and it may have caused some sort of friction between the two.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the Academy Award-nominee musical romantic movie, A Star Is Born. Their onscreen performance won the hearts of millions of their fans, especially their live performance of "Shallow." As per a recent report by Us Weekly, A Star Is Born movie reportedly had a major impact on Bradley's relationship with Irina.

"Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with," the alleged insider contended.

In addition to this, another insider stated that Lady Gaga reportedly felt bad when she got to learn about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's breakup. The insider added that she is not going to get together with her co-star after his breakup.

Meanwhile, another report claims that ever since Bradley Cooper's split with the famous Russian model with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter, he was reportedly in contact with Lady Gaga. As per a report by RadarOnline, Bradley is simply spellbound by Gaga.

"[He] thinks she's the wisest, coolest and most worldly person on the planet. Gaga's in a tough spot because she doesn't want to rub Irina's nose in it. But still, she does adore Bradley so she's happy to take his calls," contended the insider.

As far as media is known, Lady Gaga has already made herself clear when it comes to dating Bradley Cooper. While talking to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, Gaga, who recently kissed a married man, stated that they were simply acting and there is nothing going on between them.

"First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see," Gaga said when asked about the gossip swirling around her dating life.