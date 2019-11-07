After Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Academy Award-nominee movie A Star is Born was released, several moviegoers assumed there was something going on between the two. Their noteworthy Oscar performance further gave fuel to the fire and led many to believe that they are secretly dating. Lady Gaga recently opened up about her relationship with Bradley Cooper in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey for the new issue of Elle.

Oprah quoted an earlier conversation she had with Bradley Cooper in which he said that he would never have been able to look her in the eye during their Oscar performance if the rumours were true. According to Oprah, Bradley's Catholic guilt would not have let him perform alongside Gaga.

To this, Lady Gaga went on to explain that they created a lover's story as part of their act and they wanted people to believe that they were in love. At the same time, they wanted onlookers to feel that love during their Oscars performance. Gaga added that they both worked out very hard for that performance and they "mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar performance:

During the 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga won the Academy for her original song from A Star is Born. She shared the stage with Bradley Cooper and the duo performed "Shallow" for the live audience. Their magical performance made several heads turn as there were several moments when onlookers were sure that the actors will kiss each other.

As it turned out, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are two brilliant performers and during the Oscars, they were only performing. During that time, Bradley was dating model Irina Shayk, while Lady Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino.

It should be noted that right after the Oscars, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ended their relationship. At the same time, Lady Gaga ended her engagement to Christian Carino earlier this year.