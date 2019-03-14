Lady Gaga recently addressed the rumours that she may be pregnant with Bradley Cooper's baby. She announced that she was working on a sixth studio album. The news, though welcome, seems like a distraction. And she never really emphatically addressed the pregnancy rumours.

Apparently, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set tongues wagging that they were involved with their ridiculous chemistry while performing "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars. Apparently, a tabloid even claimed last week that the singer/actress is pregnant and doesn't know if the father is her "A Star Is Born" co-star/director or her ex-fiance Christian Carino.

It is being reported that Gaga took to Twitter to set things straight, writing "Rumors I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6." Fans are going crazy over the announcement, but we can't help but wonder if this is a distraction.

The news seems exciting as Lady Gaga just started following Rihanna, so fans are already speculating on a possible collaboration. And yet, Lady Gaga has not explicitly denied that the rumours of her pregnancy are false. It has been reported that there has been some friction between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk over his relationship with co-star Lady Gaga, leading some to even speculate that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga may be a couple. It reminds us of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Lady Gaga has been trying to mplay down the quite obvious connection she seems to have developed with Bradley Cooper but to those watching, it seems quite apparent that the two have gotten close.

That in itself is nothing, but Bradley Cooper's silence on the issue as well as Lady Gaga's flimsy attempt at a distraction does make us wonder if she indeed is pregnant with Bradley Cooper's baby and doesn't want the world to know.