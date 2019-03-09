In Academy Award-nominee movie A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were shown in a passionate and intimate relationship. After their Oscars' performance, many fans are believing that Lady Gaga has hots for Bradley Cooper, who is in a serious relationship with Irina Shayk.

From the very first trailer to their live performance at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have proved that they have amazing on-screen chemistry. The moment they both started to sing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born at the Oscars, fans were convinced that sooner or later, they both will start making out with each other. Now reports say that Lady Gaga apparently has a hard time letting go of A Star Is Born.

As per a recent report by Us Weekly, Lady Gaga "has a harder time letting go and feels things very deeply." As earlier reported, just before the Oscars, Lady Gaga split from her long-term fiancé Christian Carino and there were rumors that Bradley Cooper was the reason behind her split. As it turned out, Bradley is in a happy relationship with Irina Shayk and won't do anything to jeopardize such a perfect relation.

The report from Us Weekly further states that the 32-year-old Gaga is reportedly struggling to jump into her life as the award season is now over. The alleged insider revealed that Bradley and Gaga have insane chemistry and they both really got into their roles while filming A Star Is Born.

It was revealed a couple of days ago that Bradley Cooper reportedly wanted Lady Gaga to fall in love with him so that they have intimate on-screen chemistry. This claim is not verified by their respective reps.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk is not concerned when it comes to Lady Gaga and her closeness with her boyfriend. The model is very well aware of the fact that "Bradley and Gaga are artists" and it is a part of their job and nothing else.

Even though Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are nothing more than friends their fans sincerely wish to see them going out in real life as well. Having said that, chances of that happening are zero to none!