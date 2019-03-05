Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have undoubtedly won every won heart after they performed "Shallow" during the 91st Academy Awards. Ever since the duo starred in the Academy Award-nominee movie A Star Is Born, there have been rumors about their dating each other in real life. Recently, few outlets were quick to observe that Bradley Cooper was pictureed with red lipstick on his mouth — fueling the serious dating rumors.

According to a report by Mirror, actor-director Bradley Cooper was recently photographed alongside his co-star Lady Gaga. Even though Lady Gaga has denied all the reports about her seeing Bradley, who is in a happy relationship with Irina Shayk, several fans were quick to observe that there was something fishy about the clicked picture.

As per fans, there is reportedly a possible red smudge that could be seen on Bradly Cooper's lips.

It could be something else entirely but fans who wish to see Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper to fall in love with each other in real life are convinced that the red smudge on Cooper's lips is the mark of lipstick.

As earlier reported, Lady Gaga appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show where she opened up about all the rumors swirling around her intimate performance with Bradley Cooper during the recently held Oscars. The acclaimed actress stated that, "people saw love, and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see. I'm an artist, and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance was also criticized for its intimacy. Spice Girl Mel B also slammed Gaga for reportedly breaking the "women's code." But it should be noted that, even though Lady Gaga recently ended her engagement with Christian Carino, Bradley has been in a relationship with Irina and the two have a young daughter together. It was recently reported that Irina had no problem with the performance and at the same time, she does not pay any kind of attention to the rumors about her boyfriends' personal life.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper aren't dating each other but if you wish to see how close they both are, you can re-watch their intimate "Shallow" performance from the Oscars.