Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar performance has left several fans and onlookers wondering about the true nature of their relationship. Even though Lady Gaga has cleared the rumours during her recent talk show, there are reports that Bradley Cooper wanted an authentic romance in A Star Is Born movie.

As earlier reported, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga made 91st Academy Awards memorable by giving an intimate live performance on Academy Award-winning song, "Shallow" from their much-acclaimed movie, A Star Is Born. From the looks of their performance, it looked like the stars are truly in love. However, Lady Gaga debunked these reports.

However, as per a recent claim, Bradley Cooper wanted a real romance while they were shooting for A Star Is Born. According to a report by PageSix, Bradley Cooper, who also directed the Academy Award-nominee movie, wanted to make their characters' love affair as authentic as possible. In A Star Is Born, Bradley played the role of Jackson "Jack" Maine, and Gaga played the role of Ally Maine. The movie followed Jack's journey as he meets Ally and falls in love with her. However, his alcohol addiction comes in between his marital life and jeopardizes their relationship.

As per the report, Bradley Cooper wanted Jack and Ally's romance on screen would look real. Cooper and Gaga's closeness led to a close friendship, which made many to believe caused her to split with her fiancé, Christian Carino. As per an alleged source, there are several sources who revealed that Gaga reportedly fell for Cooper during the pre-production stage of the movie.

"Hollywood is buzzing that Gaga fell for Bradley during preproduction and filming, creating the intense emotional energy you see on-screen and at the Oscars," said an alleged source. The alleged insider added that Cooper wanted "an authentic love story on-screen."

Another insider revealed that during the CAA party, Cooper and Gaga seemed extremely close with each other as they were "cosied up on a sofa." At the same time, Bradley's model girlfriend Irina Shayk was reportedly absent from the party.

It should be noted that there is nothing going on between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The acclaimed singer is currently enjoying the success of A Star Is Born; whereas, Bradley Cooper is in a romantic relationship with Irina Shayk, with whom he also has a child.

In case you haven't seen Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate performance, check out the below video: