The Tibetan government-in-exile, officially known as the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has reaffirmed its support for New Delhi as the tensions continue to rise between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Headquartered in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh and headed by the Dalai Lama, the CTA asserted that the Sino-India border conflict will be resolved if Tibet is granted "genuine autonomy" as India actually shares its boundary with the erstwhile Tibetan state and not with China.

It was in 1950 that China's People Liberation Army (PLA) invaded Tibet and occupied it forcefully, resulting in the Dalai Lama seeking refuge in India and subsequently establishing the CTA.

Tibet endorses India's stand on Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh

Dr Lobsang Sangay, the President of the Tibetan exile administration, said that Lhasa considers the disputed territories of both Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of India.

"His Holiness the Dalai Lama has always made it very clear that Ladakh is a part of India. He has also maintained that the disputed Tawang in the state of Arunachal Pradesh also belongs to India," the Tibetan President told India Today.

Further, Dr Lobsang Sangay stated that China is under immense international pressure pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic which originated from its soil and, therefore, is indulging in a border dispute with India to diverge the attention of the other countries.

"China says Tibet is part of China, Taiwan is part of China, Arunachal is part of China, Ladakh is part of China, but coronavirus is not part of China. They are staking claim to everything but coronavirus. This is what the Chinese Communist party is capable of," the CTA leader said.

Current situation in Ladakh

As per the latest reports coming in from Ladakh, China has made a slight retreat at Galwan Valley. While the PLA has moved back by two kilometers, the Indian Army has stepped one kilometer back.

However, the troops of both countries continue to camp at Pangong Tso lake. The military leaders of the neighboring countries will be holding another round of talks on June 6 in a bid to resolve the standoff.