Tibet, or the roof of the world as it is called, lost its sovereignty to China back in 1950. Striving to strike-off Chinese Autonomous Region from its name for years, Tibet has now found support in the United States (US), who is not on the best of terms with China at the moment.

A bill has been introduced in the US Congress to nullify China's control over Tibet and recognize it as an independent country. Brought in by Congressman Scott Perry, the bill, H.R. 6948, is aimed at giving the US President the authority to declare Tibet as a separate country for "other purposes".

In order to become law, the bill will have to get a green signal from the House and the Senate before the President gives the final stamp of approval.

US at loggerheads with China over coronavirus

Many experts are of the view that the US is trying to get back at China for allegedly hiding crucial information related to the novel coronavirus that has disrupted the entire world. Previously, the US Senate also passed a resolution to block Chinese firms from getting listed on the American stock exchanges.

The move by the US has given a new ray of hope to Tibetans who have been reeling under China's forceful occupation for long. Many renowned personalities from Tibet have taken to social media to appreciate the US for stepping up for their freedom.

What does this mean for India?

The development comes at a time when China is resorting to transgressions in Asia, repeatedly intruding the Indian territory via Tibet in Ladakh. Tibet is strategically important to China as it allows the communist country to have a direct boundary with India on multiple locations, which comes in handy during a conflict.

Tibet's independence from China is in India's interest as it would mean less trespassing by China and would also block a chunk of access for the nuclear-armed neighbor. Besides, India has rather strong ties with Tibet as it gave refuge to the leader of the exiled Tibetan government, Dalai Lama, back in 1959. Since then, scores of Tibetans have come in and settled in different parts of India.