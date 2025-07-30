The OG of the Indian daily soaps, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi 2' is back! The show that ruled our TV screens for over two decades has made a grand return. And promises to be better than the previous season. With the show returns the iconic 'Tulsi Virani' aka Smriti Irani. The show that gave Indian households a reason to sit together every night, is back again.

From political figures, TV celebs, influencers to film stars; everyone cheered and rooted for Smriti's comeback. But was the hype worth it? Let's find out what social media has to say about the film.

Social media reactions

"Karan-Nandini look so cute together, it's a treat to watch them together #ksbkbt2 #Hitentejwani #Gauripradhan #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2," reminisced a user.

"Evergreen Karan and Nandini. Ahhhh... Still, they look so beautiful together. Karan n Tulsi bond used to be so precious," another user commented.

"I was crying like a baby. So many memories with this title track. Also, Iconic saas bahu duo savita and Tulsi. Family values and background music. #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 Original original hota hai boss," wrote a social media user.

More comments pour in

"Mummy papa n sab ke ke face pe woh khushi dekhkar samajh gaya – nostalgia isn't just a word, it's a feeling," another social media user wrote.

"Tulsi Virani is back! Thank you for bringing it back," wrote a fan.

"OMG. only #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 could have brought me back to watching television drama again, #Nostalgia hits hard, those who know, some characters didn't age at all...happy to see original #tulisiandmihir...plus ek he din mein itna kalesh dikha diya, excited for more," another fan wrote.

"Kyunki saans bhi kabhi bahu thi -New Era begins," read a comment.

"No words can describe the feeling. It's pure nostalgia. So many real-life memories associated with 'Kyunki'. That golden era of television is back!" another comment read.

"POV: It's 2000 and you are watching Kyunki with your family. A perfect return of a show that ruled the ITV decades back. Nostalgia hitting hard," one more of the comments read.