The wait is over! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return with a reboot season on television.

With just a few hours left for its grand premiere, the much-awaited show is set to air tonight at 10:30 PM.

Blending the old with the new and wrapped in a wave of nostalgia, Smriti Irani is back in her iconic role as Tulsi Virani, alongside Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. New faces will also join the cast, representing the younger generation of the Virani family.

With a limited run of around 150 episodes, the reboot promises a nostalgic yet fresh storyline. And if rumors are to be believed, veteran actor Jeetendra is expected to make a special appearance.

Meet the cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The OG Mihir is back!

Amar Upadhyay, who originally played Mihir Virani, Tulsi's devoted husband and one of Indian television's most beloved characters, returns to reprise his iconic role.

Smriti Irani

After a hiatus of nearly 25 years from television, Smriti Irani returns to play Tulsi Virani, a character that became a cultural phenomenon.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

Hiten reprises his role as Karan Virani, while Gauri returns as his beloved wife, Nandini. The real-life couple, known for their chemistry, are back on screen after years. The couple are now married in real life and are parents to twins.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta

Kamalika returns as Gayatri Virani. She has already resumed shooting with the rest of the cast.

Ritu Chaudhary

Ritu, who played Shobha Virani Choudhary, will once again be part of the Virani household and is actively shooting for the show.

Shakti Anand

Known for his portrayal of Hemant Virani, Shakti Anand returns to the Virani family in the reboot.

Meet the new generation.

Rohit Suchanti

Rohit takes on the role of Angad Virani, the son of Tulsi and Mihir.

Shagun Sharma

Shagun will play Pari Virani, the daughter of Tulsi and Mihir.

Aman Gandhi

Aman will be seen as Hrithik Virani, another son of Tulsi and Mihir.

Tanisha Mehta

Tanisha joins the cast as Vrinda Patel, Angad's love interest. Her chemistry with Rohit Suchanti's character is expected to bring a romantic twist to the story.

The cast we will miss.

Sudha Shivpuri

Lovingly known as 'Baa,' Sudha Shivpuri played the family matriarch. Sadly, she passed away in 2015 at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy had replaced Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani in the original series, but he will not be part of the reboot.

Apara Mehta

Apara Mehta, who portrayed Savita Mansukh Virani, Mihir's mother, will also not be returning in the reprise season.