All eyes are on the cult classic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, as its new season, Kyunki Returns, is just hours away from its premiere. Ever since the announcement of the show's comeback with the original cast, fans haven't been able to keep calm and are waiting with bated breath for it to go on air.

Amid all the excitement, netizens have also begun questioning the popularity of Anupamaa, as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi makes its comeback. Many believe the Smriti Irani-led show might give tough competition to Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, potentially impacting its TRP ratings.



Ektaa Kapoor on Anupamaa, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's comparisons

Ektaa Kapoor said, "Yesterday, I was seeing some videos about Anupamaa having a problem with Kyunki's coming. I felt that was such bad taste. She (Rupali Ganguly) is such a big star. Anupamaa, the show, Rajan, the creator, have done what nobody else could do in the last 7 years. They continue to be number 1, and they should continue to be number 1. We are coming with our purpose to tell our story."

The producer of Smriti Irani led show added, "These unfair comparisons between lead characters and lead shows are so unnecessary. I think pitying women against each other, pitying content against each other, is so uncalled for."

Speaking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's return, the show is set to feature the original cast members like Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Shakti Anand, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Ritu Chaudhary, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Ketki Dave, and a few more will be seen reprising their original characters.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere from June 29 onwards at 10:30 PM.