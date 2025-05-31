And the wait is finally over! Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who became a household name as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is all set to make a grand comeback. She has reportedly begun shooting for the second season of the iconic show. According to reports, the actress-turned-politician is filming under Z+ security.

The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been making headlines for the past few months, with fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement. An insider told India Forums, "Mobile phones of everyone on the sets—except Amar (Upadhyay) sir, Smriti ma'am, and Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am, will be taped. No one will be allowed to use their phones. Smriti is also shooting under Z+ security, and everyone on set must strictly follow the security protocols in place."

As per India forums, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will be releasing on July 3, the exact same date as it released back in 2000."

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani first portrayed Tulsi Virani over two decades ago, and the character went on to become one of the most beloved figures on Indian television. The original show aired from 2000 to 2008 and was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under their banner, Balaji Telefilms.

Irani began her political journey in 2003 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She served as the Union Minister for Human Resource Development from 2014 to 2016, and subsequently as the Union Minister for Textiles from 2016 to 2021.