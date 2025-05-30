If you're an avid OTT watcher and love reality shows, there's one more thrilling addition you won't want to miss. The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to premiere on June 12 and promises a deadly mix of mind games, strategy, and jaw-dropping twists.

The show has officially revealed the list of 20 contestants who will take part in this high-stakes game of deception and loyalty. Among the well-known names are Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, and Jasmine Bhasin. Joining them are Apoorva, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, comedian Harsh Gujral, social media star Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, poker pro Nikita Luther, digital creator Purav Jha, rapper Raftaar, actor Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

The official trailer, dropped on Friday, gave audiences a first glimpse of the 20 participants gearing up for an intense battle of trust and betrayal.

He once wore a mask to stay hidden. Now, inside The Traitors, #RajKundra walks in unmasked, unapologetic and with Karan Johar hosting, he’s not thinking twice about playing the nepo card. #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/K4ytqFH6Tk — HUNGAMA (@HungamaStudios) May 30, 2025

KJo shared his excitement, saying, "Characterised by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, The Traitors is a show to watch out for! You'll see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies that unfold between the 20 players. The drama gets way too real, and the stakes even more so. While the players enter the palace ready to outsmart, outplay, and outlast everyone else, all their strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors from among them. So, rise and shine—because it's Dhokha Time!"

During the trailer launch, each contestant was introduced. One of them, Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, said at the press conference. He said, "Whenever I've worn a mask in my life, people have often wondered what I'm hiding behind it. There's always been a mystery, and I think that mystery might help me in this game. The Traitors is truly a Kalyug show; it won't be easy to tell a friend from an enemy. I hope the mystery works in my favour."

"Last but not least, since Karan Johar sir is hosting the show, I'll definitely be using the 'nepo husband' card," he added.

Rules and prize money

An official adaptation of De Verraders, a hit Dutch reality format that has been successfully adopted in over 30 countries, The Traitors brings the gripping game of deception and trust to India.

Shot in a grand palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the show features 20 celebrity contestants who will compete in an intense battle of strategy and betrayal for a chance to win Rs 1 crore in prize money.

However, netizens were left unimpressed by the trailer and the show's concept. Many felt it was a mix of Roadies and Bigg Boss, lacking originality.

A user wrote, "Mix of roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss.."

Another wrote, "Copy of Bigg Boss.."

Karan Johar's highly anticipated reality show The Traitors will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting June 12. New episodes will drop every Thursday at 8 PM.