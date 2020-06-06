Kylie Jenner is joining the fray in support of the black community. Reportedly, the makeup mogul has taken to Instagram to announce she will be making donations to help the fight racism.

In a post to her Kylie Cosmetics page, Kylie Jenner named the places her money was going.

'We will be donating to the following organization to help support the fight against racism,' noted Kylie. 'Youth Justice Coaltion, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative.'

In her message, Kylie Jenner said that as a beauty brand built around community, they always have, and always will, stand for inclusivity, and have set out to empower their custmers, followers and team members.

Kylie added that they will continue to educate themselves and their folloers on how they can come together to support the fight against racism and will celebrate, uplift, and empower the black community through their channels.

The Calabasas, California native them said that change does not happen overnight. Kylie went on to say that this was an ongoing dialogue, and they hope that people will continue to be vocal about what they want to see, not only from them, but from the beauty community, and from each other.

She ended with a 'we're in this together,' and then signed off 'Kylie and the Kylie Comsetics Team.' You can check out the post here: