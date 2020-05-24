Kylie Jenner seems to have decided that she needed to tease her fans a little more. On the heels of releasing an unseen video from a sizzling unreleased promotional campaign, the makeup mogul took to Instagram to share a few sultry snaps of herself.

In the snaps, Kylie can be seen posing by a pool in a green bikini that seems to accentuate her figure. Her killer curves are on full display as she soaks up some sun.

In one snap, Kylie has her eyes closed and her face tilted upwards. Her feet are resting in the water. She sure looks relaxed. The quarantine doesn't seem to be getting her spirits down.

Kylie Jenner sure is getting active on Instagram again. She recently shared an old campaign that was never released. She posted on Instagram, an 'unreleased sunscreen campaign' for Kylie Skin.

In the clip, Kylie certainly proved that she doesn't need anyone else to market her products. In the video, Kylie could be seen showing off her famous curves in a nude bra and underwear set.

Kylie Jenner has taken her reality TV celebrity and used it to become a successful businesswoman. And unlike her sister Kim, it looks like Kylie has managed to steer clear to some extent, from tone deaf promotions for her products.

Kim Kardashian was recently accused of casual racism when she tried to hawk black face masks on a dark skinned model while calling them nude.

Kylie Jenner on the other hand seems to have used old clips that were never meant to be seen by the public. And it doesn't offend anyone by the looks of it. And it doesn't seem like she's trying to profit off a global pandemic. You can check out he pics here: