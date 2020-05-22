Kylie Jenner sure knows how to turn up the heat. The makeup mogul is known for her powerhouse brands. And it is known that her brands Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin have reigned supreme in the beauty industry due to their high quality products, as well as their high quality advertising.

So, Kylie Jenner thought it best to revisit an old campaign that was never released. She shared an 'unreleased sunscreen campaign' for Kylie Skin to her Instagram.

In the clip, Jenner proved that she doesn't need anyone else to market her products. In the video, Kylie could be seen showing off her famous curves in a nude bra and underwear set.

The never-before-seen clip appeared to coincide with the release of her Sunscreen Oil, which hit shelves - and the Kylie Skin website - last summer.

Kylie seemed to have pulled out all the stops for the campaign. No wonder, she felt like sharing it. She could be seen flaunting her arms and her toned tummy.

Her was styled in waves which were sent flying, thanks to a fan as she posed. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings.

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to promote a product, even with campaigns that were not meant to be seen by the public. She sure doesn't let anything go to waste does she? You can check out the video here: