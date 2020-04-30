Kylie Jenner sure knows how to set pulses racing. The makeup mogul took to Instagram and posted a set of sizzling snaps of herself. In the pics, Kylie can be Sen posing in a pool in a tiny two piece bikini that barely covers her body.

Her assets are in danger of spilling out but Kylie doesn't seem to care as she strikes a pose. The reality star accessorised her look with a pair of killer shades.

In a few of the snaps, Kylie can be seen showing off her derrière. We have to say, Kylie does look gorgeous in the snaps. Kylie Jenner might be going a little stir crazy during her self-quarantine.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Kylie Jenner may not be with Travis Scott anymore, but that doesn't seem to be bringing her down. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman. So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan.

Kylie Jenner isn't letting the quarantine get in the way of keeping her Instagram page active. She knows how to tease her fans. You can check out the pics here: