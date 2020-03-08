Kylie Jenner soaked up some sun with her sister Kim, the make-up mogul posted a snap of herself with Kim in what appears to be an outdoor lounge area. Kylie had her back arched with her face turned towards the sky as she took in some sun.

While Kim gazed seductively at the camera. Kylie was dressed in a beige tan two-piece swimsuit while Kim rocked a black bikini. The sisters looked relaxed in the snap.

Kylie Jenner rakes in the dough with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose. Kylie sure seems to be keeping herself busy with her successful business ventures.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture. And it looks like Kim Kardashian may be soon giving Kylie a run for her money with her Skims line of shapewear.

However, Kim and Kylie aren't letting business get in the way of some family bonding, At least from the look of the pic.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pic here: