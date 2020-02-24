Kim Kardashian sure seems to be keeping herself busy with her Skims line. The shapewear was reportedly launched last year and the reality star unveiled a piece of her collection in her recent Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian could be seen showing off her astounding figure in slip dress–style shapewear that highlighted her hourglass figure. The outfit was stunning and revealed her toned legs and tummy. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been on a promotional spree lately. She has been going all out for her Skims brand. It looks like she might be trying to give Kylie Jenner a run for her money.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight. The Kardashian clan has used their reality TV fame to launch themselves as successful businesswomen.

Kim Kardashian is now a mogul along with her sisters. The most successful of the clan is arguable Kylie Jenner and perhaps the wealthiest of the lot as well. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Reportedly, it was announced earlier that Kim hopes to move production of her Skims range to Armenia in an attempt to bring more business to the Eurasian country, which borders Iran and Turkey. Kim Kardashian sure knows how to promote her business. You can check out the pic here: