Kim Kardashian sure knows how to put those killer curves of hers to good use. Reportedly, the 39-year-old put on a busty display while posing on a car hood in a new ad for her solutionwear line, Skims, which she shared to Instagram.

Kim Kardashian has been quite active on the social media platform promoting her business ventures. Reportedly, later this month, the mogul is releasing the Naked Collection of undergarments and shapewear and took to the desert with an inclusive group of models to showcase the line.

In the images, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star could be seen flaunting her iconic curves. Kim wasperched on a car hood wearing a bralette with a plunging V and a pair of high waisted bottoms in a sandy hue that matched her skin tone.

She tossed her extremely long sun-kissed brunette hair back and appeared to soak up the desert sun in a pair of work boots.

Kim Kardashian is known for her figure and the plethora of plastic surgery she has had done. But in the post, Kim looks beautiful, she sure knows how to flaunt her figure.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight. The Kardashian clan has used their reality TV fame to launch themselves as successful businesswomen.

Kim Kardashian is now a mogul along with her sisters. The most successful of the clan is arguable Kylie Jenner and perhaps the wealthiest of the lot as well. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Reportedly, earlier this week it was announced that Kim hopes to move production of her Skims range to Armenia in an attempt to bring more business to the Eurasian country, which borders Iran and Turkey. Kim Kardashian sure knows how to promote her business. You can check out the pic here: