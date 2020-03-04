Kylie Jenner seems to be urging her fans to be early risers. Apparently, Kylie Jenner poked fun at her viral 'Rise And Shine' moment while captioning a sultry set of photos.

The makeup mogul reportedly offered fans a cheeky AM greeting, telling them: 'Rise and f***ing shine' while she showed off her fantastic backside in a series of Instagram with sister Kendall.

Kylie Jenner looked stunning as she showed off her derriere in a thong one-piece while beaching in the Bahamas with her model sister. The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister sizzled as she leaned over her shoulder, her newly caramel locks tousled by the ocean.

While Kylie offered a smoldering look at the camera, Kendall laid down to showcase her cleavage and enviably flat midriff in a tiny lime green bikini.

The Jenner sisters are raking in the dough with their business and Instagram seems to play a big part in that. The youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pics here: