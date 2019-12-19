Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential figures on social media and she knows how to use it to her advantage. The reality star teased her fans once again with some sultry snaps while posing in her underwear.

She's not afraid to give her all to her fans on social media. And apparently, her snaps were liked by one Travis Scott. Though they broke up in October, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have continued to stoke relationship rumors as they remain close friends and co-parents.

She could be seen showing off her curvaceous figure in a strapless beige bra with a tiny bow tied between the cups.

The skincare guru also shared a short video to her Insta Stories and added a blush and freckles filter to her cheek, along with an array of glowing butterflies dancing around her head.

Kylie Jenner may not be with Travis Cott anymore, but that doesn't sem to be bringing her down this holiday season. Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous in the snaps. Kylie Jenner makes a lot of money with her Instagram posts, even the innocuous ones seem like they serve a purpose and this one might not be any different. The youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Kylie Jenner is spending more time with her ex Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean that the mogul will let her extremely lucrative business languish. The reality star has managed to use her reality TV fame to launch a successful career as a businesswoman.

So have the rest of her sisters. Kendall Jenner may very well be on Kylie's heels. The sisters share a clothing line that may very well add a lot more money to the coffers of the Kardashian clan. You can check out the pics here: