Sofia Richie has been hanging with the Kardashian clan and she wants the world to know. It looks like Sofia Richie is enjoying the perks that come with being in Kylie Jenner's new inner circle.

Reportedly, Scott Disick's girlfriend is on a luxury vacation in Turks and Caicos with the make-up mogul after forming a close bond with her in recent months. The 20-year-old has been sharing sizzling snaps from her holiday and teasing her fans. The vacation is sure suiting Sofia. Her snaps are more than enough proof of that.

Reportedly, she is among a slew of other Instagram models who jetted off to celebrate the reality star's new line, Kylie Skin, over the weekend. Ever the businesswoman, Kylie is very likely using the vacation" as a means to promote her cosmetics line. And the daughter of Lionel Richie is not a bad choice to do the promotion either. Though Sofia and Kylie are just hanging out and having fun, this trip could very well result in a future collaboration between the two. We wonder what Kylie's sister Kourtney would have to say about that?

Sofia shared quite a few sensuous snaps, one of them had her topless, covering her breasts with her arm while in the water. Another one shows her leaning back on her elbows and shut her eyes for an extra sultry vibe. 'On a mission to tan,' she captioned, to which pal Kylie commented: 'perfection.'

Apparently, Sofia has been friends with the Jenner sisters for many years, and has more recently gotten even closer by dating within the family. It is known that the model has been in a relationship with Scott for over two years - the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kylie's sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Well, we have to say that it is good to see Sofia and Kylie get along. You can check out the pics here: