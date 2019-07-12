Sofia Richie took to Instagram to show off her stunning figure. Sofia shared another sizzling bikini photo to her 4.7M Instagram followers.

Reportedly, the daughter of Lionel Richie posted a portrait where she was in a two-piece with her hands on her head as she showed off a fun pair of sunglasses. The caption read, 'So excited that my @frankiesbikinis collab is officially now available at @revolve.'

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick still seem to be going strong. Lionel Richie's daughter is also making some headway with Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian. The post comes just after HollywoodLife reported that the 20-year-old model is 'not threatened' by fans who want to see her 36-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick reunite with his ex, 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian.

Sophia Richie has apparently been romancing Scott since 2017, but despite their almost two-year relationship, there are still some critics who condemn their love. But there are those who are not fans of Soctt Disick and Sofia Richie as a couple. But this post lets those haters know that they are not getting to her.

A source said: '[Sofia] does not feel threatened or jealous whatsoever when it comes to fans asking for Scott and Kourtney to get back together." The source went on to say that Sofia completely understands where they're coming from and is not surprised at all by their reaction. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for several years, they even have three children together. But it looks like the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" stars are finally moving on.

Sofia has been bonding with Kourtney. A second insider added that Sofia is friends with Kourtney and respects her both as a person and a mother and she is in love with Scott and trusts that their relationship is solid and he will not go astray with anyone - let alone his baby mama. Well, we have to say that Sofia does look gorgeous in the snaps. You can check out the pics here: