Kummanam Rajasekharan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Kerala who headed the state unit till May 2018, has resigned as the Mizoram Governor, setting the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The speculations are that the far-right BJP leader will return to electoral politics and may contest from Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram where BJP candidate O Rajagopal had lost the 2014 elections to Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor.

His resignation as Mizoram's Governor has been on talks for quite some time now as the Kerala BJP has asked the leadership to call him back for the LS elections. Rajasekharan has also been willing to come back if the party gave him the nod.

Rajasekharan's resignation has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind and Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi will take the additional duty of Mizoram Governor until a replacement is appointed.