KTM revealed RC 250 SE at 2018 Jakarta Fair

Gets full-size exhaust in place of the underbelly exhaust unit

India launch is not expected anytime soon.

Austrian bike maker KTM's Indonesian subsidiary has revealed a special edition of the RC 250 christened RC 250 SE at the ongoing 2018 Jakarta Fair. The most notable change is a full-size exhaust unit in place of the quirky underbelly exhaust unit. The RC 250 SE has been priced at IDR 5.09 crore (Rs 2.4 lakh) which is around Rs 9,640 more than the standard variant.

The RC 250 is essentially a fully-faired version of the 250 Duke streetfighter that is sold in India at Rs 1.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. KTM India is not selling the RC 250 in India and hence the special edition is not expected in India anytime soon.

Both the RC 250 and the 250 Duke share the same engine and cycle parts. Both the bikes are powered by a 248.8cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 30 bhp of power and 24 Nm of peak torque.

It needs to be noted that a unit of the RC 250 with side-mounted exhaust was spotted in India in October last year. KTM RC range is expected to get a makeover later this year globally and India launch is expected in early 2019. The new KTM RC range for India may include the RC 250.

KTM had also showcased a 200 Duke model with side mounted exhaust at Indonesia International Motor Show 2018 at the beginning of this month. The model is reportedly the 2018 KTM Duke and the exhaust has been borrowed from the 250 Duke. It will help the motorcycle to comply with tightening emission norms.

KTM 200 Duke is currently priced around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is powered by a BS-IV compliant 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine with fuel injection. The mill develops 24.6bhp of power and a peak torque of 19Nm mated to a six-speed gearbox.