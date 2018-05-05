New KTM 200 Duke revealed at Indonesia International Motor Show 2018

Full size exhaust seems to be borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke

No changes on the design, powertrain and cycle parts

Austrian motorcycle maker KTM, co-owned by Bajaj Auto, updated its Duke range of bikes in 2017 in India. KTM India introduced the 200 Duke with new livery while all new 250 Duke and 390 Duke also brought in. Emerging reports indicate the 200 Duke has got yet another update and the new version has been revealed at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2018 (IIMS).

2018 KTM 200 Duke is not a major overhaul. The most notable change is a full-size exhaust unit in place of the quirky underbelly exhaust unit. KTM ditched the underbelly exhaust of the 250 Duke and 390 Duke in 2017 version and now the 200 Duke is also following the suite. It looks like the full size exhaust has been borrowed from the 250 Duke and it will help the motorcycle to comply with tightening emission norms.

KTM Showcases 2018 Duke 200 with Side Mufflerhttps://t.co/iQ7PJcjvKJ https://t.co/iQ7PJcjvKJ — BikeAdvice (@bikeadvice) May 3, 2018

The Bajaj Auto's Chakan Plant in Pune is the manufacturing hub of smaller capacity KTM bikes for domestic as well as global markets. Hence, launch of the 2018 KTM 200 Duke is expected soon in India.

KTM 200 Duke is currently priced around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is powered by a BS-IV compliant 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine with fuel-injection. The mill develops 24.6bhp of power and a peak torque of 19Nm mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle comes equipped with upside down front forks and a monoshock at the rear and braking power comes from disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The popular Duke model misses ride-by-wire tech and ABS. The motorcycle is available in three color options- Orange, White and Black, while the Orange-colored alloy wheels are standard. It will go up against the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the segment.

Source: Bikeadvice