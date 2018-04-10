The Pulsar range of bikes has been the bread and butter of the Pune-based automaker Bajaj Auto. Since 2000, sales of Pulsar range starting from 135cc model to 220cc model have been consistent in terms of sales. Bajaj Auto is now gearing up for a major overhaul and the latest version of the Bajaj family is expected to make debut in 2019. Reports suggest Bajaj may bring a new range-topping Pulsar 250 with the new generation.

As India will be moving to strict emission norms by 2020, Bajaj Pulsar's 2-valve, DTS-i motor is reaching its end of life. A report in Autocar claims Bajaj Auto engineers are working on a new engine platform that will offer more scalability, stretching from 150cc to 250cc. The new motor is expected to be a fuel injected unit with a hike in overall output figures. The engine will be significantly more refined as well.

On the other hand, rumors also suggest Bajaj Auto may opt for KTM 250 Duke's engine for the Pulsar 250. The 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 30 bhp of power and 24 Nm of peak torque. Bajaj already shares engines with KTM for Dominar 400 and hence sourcing 250cc engine for the Pulsar 250 will be a cost-effective method.

Bajaj Auto has not spoken about the expansion of the Pulsar family yet. However, it is understood that the new version's (codenamed UG6) developments are in full swing.

On the design front, the Pulsar 250 is expected to get more contemporary design language without compromising on the ethos of the brand. Newly designed alloy wheels, an LED headlight, a redesigned tail section, monoshock suspensions and others are expected in the Pulsar 250.

The 250cc streetfighter motorcycle segment in India is currently the domain of KTM Duke 250 and the Yamaha FZ25. Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be a compelling case against the rivals.

Source: Rushlane