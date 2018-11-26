Austrian bike maker KTM has launched the youngest member of its Duke naked street family. The 125 Duke is the first 125cc bike of KTM in India and it has been priced at Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unlike the international KTM 125 Duke that mimics the design of the KTM 390 Duke, the India-spec 125 Duke is based on the 200 Duke. The design of the 125 Duke and 200 Duke is identical and the only differentiating factors are the engine.

KTM 125 Duke is powered by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder motor that develops 14.3bhp at 9,250rpm and peak torque of 12Nm at 8,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

One of the inviting addition in the KTM 125 Duke is the inclusion of ABS even though the rule says all the bikes above 125cc should have ABS as standard from April 1, 2019. It also makes the KTM 125 Duke, the first 125cc segment motorcycle in India to feature ABS.

Braking is also taken care by 300mm disc up front and a 230mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle comes fitted with 43mm upside down forks at the front and 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The 125 Duke also gets trellis frame, aluminium swingarm while it misses out on the LED headlight and touchscreen instrument cluster.

KTM India will offer the 125 Duke in three 3 colours, White, Black and Orange, and the graphics will be different that of KTM 200 Duke.

"KTMs are always about high performance, edgy design and a thrilling ride. The 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing," said Amit Nandi, President, Probiking at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

KTM 125 Duke is the most affordable bike of the Austrian bikemaker in India. It is also currently the most powerful and affordable premium 125cc motorcycle on sale in India with no rivals.