Austrian bike maker KTM is reportedly planning to increase the Duke family with a small capacity and a higher capacity bike. Just days after we reported about the arrival of the 125 Duke in India, new reports claim KTM will also launch the 790 Duke.

A report in Overdrive claims KTM dealerships across India have already started accepting bookings for the 790 Duke for an amount of Rs 30,000. The launch has been scheduled post-Diwali and it is expected to be priced around Rs 9 lakh (on-road), the report adds. In that case, the 790 Duke is expected to be locally assembled at Bajaj Auto's Pune plant.

Revealed at 2017 EICMA show, the 790 Duke is a naked street fighter that goes up against the Triumph Street Triple, Suzuki GSX-S750 and Ducati Monster 797. The parallel-twin motorcycle draws power from a 799cc liquid cooled mill that develops 105bhp of power. The mill also produces 86Nm of torque and come mated to a six-speed transmission.

KTM 790 Duke features an edgy design with minimal body panels. Based on tubular steel trellis frame, the naked street fighter is employed with 43 mm inverted shocks up front and monoshock with adjustable preload at the rear. The 750 Duke also flaunts ride-by-wire, fuel modes, and multi-level traction control technologies.

KTM 125 Duke

Ahead of the 790 Duke's arrival, KTM is expected to launch the smallest Duke model, the 125 Duke in India. KTM 125 Duke is powered by a 124.7 cc engine producing 15bhp of power at 9,500rpm and a torque of 11.8Nm at 8,000rpm. The single cylinder four stroke engine is a liquid cooled unit and it comes mated six-speed transmission.

Some of the KTM dealers have already started accepting bookings for the 125 Duke and launch is expected anytime soon.

