Ducati Monster 797 Plus priced same as standard version

The Monster 797 Plus gets a fly screen and passenger seat cover

Ducati claims the fly screen improves the aerodynamic protection

Ducati India launched the entry-level bike in the Monster family, the Monster 797 in June 2017. On the occasion of the first anniversary, the Italian premium bike maker has launched a new variant christened as the Monster 797 Plus.

Ducati Monster 797 Plus has been priced at Rs 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom) which is the same price for the standard version as well. The Monster 797 Plus boasts off a fly screen and passenger seat cover, both finished in the same body colour of the bike.

One can also buy the accessories from Ducati and fit them on to the standard Monster 797 for a cost of around Rs 30,000 extra. That essentially means, Ducati Monster 797 Plus package offers the fly screen and passenger seat cover absolutely free.

Ducati claims the fly screen improves the aerodynamic protection and thus the rider's comfort. The Monster 797 Plus is available in Star White Silk, Ducati Red and Dark Stealth.

The Monster 797 is powered by an 803cc L-Twin cylinder engine that is tuned to churn out 75hp at 8,250rpm and a maximum torque of 69NM at 5,750rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. The mill also powers the Ducati Scrambler range in India.

The bike employs 43mm front fork and Sachs mono shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable at the rear. The braking is taken care of by 2x320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc with Bosch ABS at the front and 245 mm disc, 1-piston calliper with Bosch ABS at the rear.

The dashboard consists of a large LCD high-visibility screen with the main and secondary indications. The unit provides information on speed, rpm, totaliser, trip1 and trip2, engine oil temperature and clock. The headlight is integrated with the LED position lights, and the bike also comes with an LED light at the rear.

The Monster 797 includes the hazard warning lights function, which can be activated by pressing the designated button.