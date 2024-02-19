K'taka's star fencer Sejal Gulia shines at Asian Cadet & Junior Championship; ranks 15 overall

Sejal Gulia is once again bringing laurels to the southern state of Karnataka and India at large. Sejal is emerging as a standout performer at the ongoing Asian Cadet & Junior Championship. She is currently holding the 15th rank in the competition, proving to be India's top contender in the cadet category.

Who is Sejal Gulia?

Sejal Gulia, who hails from Karnataka, has been making waves in the global fencing arena. Her journey to prominence began with her remarkable achievements in various national and international championships. She cemented her position on the world state by competing in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in London.

Gulia represented India alongside other top athletes at the Commonwealth championship during selection trials held in Cuttack. Her determination in the fencing sport is inspired by the trailblazing success of Bhavani Devi, India's first female fencer to qualify for the Olympics. In fact, Gulia is determined to follow in her idol's footsteps and bring further glory to the sport in her country.

Gulia has an impressive track record to her name, which includes defending her national gold at the 22nd Sub-junior National Fencing Championship in Raipur, Chattisgarh, where she clinched the women's Epee Gold medal and led her team to victory. Additionally, her victories in previous championships, such as the Thailand Open international fencing meet and the Karnataka Mini Olympic Games, have solidified her reputation as a rising star in the fencing world.