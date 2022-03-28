It takes hard work and dedication to reach to the top, but it requires discipline and consistent tenacity to stay on top. Sejal Gulia, a young fencing star from Karnataka, is making a mark in the sport of fencing, which is being recognised on a national level. Sejal is continuing her winning streak of gold medals in the sport and the recently-concluded event is a testament to that.

Sejal has defended her national gold by winning the women Epee Gold medal in the 22nd Sub-junior National Fencing Championship, which was held in Raipur, Chattisgarh from March 26-28. She even won and anchored another gold in team event.

Sejal's journey as a fencer

Last year, Sejal's enterprising exhibition of speed and agility led her to victory in the 22nd Sub-junior National Fencing Championship. She bagged the women Epee Gold medal at the championship.

Sejal has made a mark through her winnings in several championships. In September 2019, she won gold medal at the Thailand Open international fencing meet. By then, Sejal had already bagged two golds for Karnataka at the 4th Children Cup and 10th Mini National Fencing Championship in girls Epee (U-12) category.

In February 2020, Sejal won a gold medal in the Karnataka Mini Olympic Games, an event which was held in Bengaluru. The memorable sporting event won accolades to this young rising star, where she defeated her competition with a comfortable margin of 15-9 in the finals.

The Haryanvi-descent sporting star aspires to represent India on the world stage, following the footsteps of her idol Bhavani Devi, the first Indian women fencer to qualify in the Olympics and who brought great fame to the sport in India.

Sejal is the daughter of two army officers, Colonel Yash Raj Gulia and his wife Captain (retired) Ambika Gulia, and originally hails from Jhajjar in Haryana. She currently lives in Bengaluru, where her mother helps her train in fencing.