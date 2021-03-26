Indian talents are being recognised globally, now more than ever, in various sports categories. One of the rising stars in this Karnataka's star fencer, who has bagged several gold medals and there's no stopping this young talent from making a name for herself on a global pedestal. Sejal Gulia has bagged the women Epee Gold medal in the 22nd Sub-junior National Fencing Championship, which was held in Bhubaneswar from March 24 to 26.

Sejal represented Karnataka in the fencing championship and defeated her rivals with an enterprising exhibition of speed and agility.

Who is Sejal Gulia?

Daughter of two army officers, Colonel Yash Raj Gulia and his wife Captain (retired) Ambika Gulia, the emerging golden girl of Indian fencing originally hails from Jhajjar in Haryana. Sejal currently lives in Bengaluru, where her mother helps her train in fencing.

Sejal has already made a mark in the sport of fencing after winning several championships. In September 2019, she won gold medal at the Thailand Open international fencing meet. By then, Sejal had already bagged two golds for Karnataka at the 4th Children Cup and 10th Mini National Fencing Championship in girls Epee (U-12) category.

As recently as February last year, before the entire world was grappled by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown struck every major country, Sejal added another feature to her cap by winning gold medal in the Karnataka Mini Olympic Games, which was held in Bengaluru. The memorable sporting event won accolades to this young rising star, where she defeated her competition with a comfortable margin of 15-9 in the finals. Her performance in the semi-finals was more fierce as she won by a huge lead of 15 points.

Sejal's victories are a testament to her commitment to the sport. The Haryanvi-descent sporting star aspires to represent India on the world stage, following the footsteps of her idol Bhavani Devi, who recently became the first Indian women fencer to qualify in the Olympics.