K'taka fencing star Sejal Gulia advances to Commonwealth; aims to win big [details]

Putting India, Karnataka in particular, on a global map, young fencing star Sejal Gulia is on to next big feat. The winner of many medals and accolades, Sejal is eying for the next big achievement in her forte. Carving a name for herself at a young age, Sejal will be seen competing in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022 in London.

Sejal has been qualified for the celebrated championship, which is held every four years alongside other Commonwealth games. The championship is to commence on August 9 and runs through August 20 in East London.

Sejal participated in the selection trials for the upcoming championship, which were held in Cuttack over the weekend. The young fencing star was qualified for the Commonwealth championship in the trials.

The Haryanvi-descent sporting star had expressed her aspiration to represent India on the world stage, following the footsteps of her idol Bhavani Devi, the first Indian women fencer to qualify in the Olympics and who brought great fame to the sport in India. Now's her chance.

Sejal Gulia — Major feats

Sejal defended her national gold by winning the women Epee Gold medal in the 22nd Sub-junior National Fencing Championship, which was held in Raipur, Chattisgarh from March 26-28. She even won and anchored another gold in team event.

Last year, Sejal's enterprising exhibition of speed and agility led her to victory in the 22nd Sub-junior National Fencing Championship. She bagged the women Epee Gold medal at the championship.

Sejal has made a mark through her winnings in several championships. In September 2019, she won gold medal at the Thailand Open international fencing meet. By then, Sejal had already bagged two golds for Karnataka at the 4th Children Cup and 10th Mini National Fencing Championship in girls Epee (U-12) category.

In February 2020, Sejal won a gold medal in the Karnataka Mini Olympic Games, an event which was held in Bengaluru. The memorable sporting event won accolades to this young rising star, where she defeated her competition with a comfortable margin of 15-9 in the finals.